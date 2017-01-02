WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees try to create normalcy in Hazar camp
Many say they feel they have escaped Daesh, only to find themselves imprisoned in Hazar refugee camp, where they are not allowed to leave.
Refugees try to create normalcy in Hazar camp
Hazar refugee camp is sheltering more than 30,000 displaced people from Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

More than 30,000 people displaced from Mosul two months ago were resettled in the Hazar refugee camp in northern Iraq.

Some of them have already engaged in trade, setting up new businesses. However, many others, who lost everything they had back home, are trying to find a way to survive in the camp, where it is not allowed to leave.

Many say they feel they have escaped Daesh, only to find themselves imprisoned in this camp.

Recommended

TRT World 's Abir Ahmar reports from northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition