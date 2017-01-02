More than 30,000 people displaced from Mosul two months ago were resettled in the Hazar refugee camp in northern Iraq.

Some of them have already engaged in trade, setting up new businesses. However, many others, who lost everything they had back home, are trying to find a way to survive in the camp, where it is not allowed to leave.

Many say they feel they have escaped Daesh, only to find themselves imprisoned in this camp.