An Israeli military court convicted an Israeli soldier on Wednesday of manslaughter charges over the shooting death of a wounded Palestinian in March, the latest episode in a case that has split the country over whether the soldier's action was justified.

After injuring an Israeli soldier, the attacker, Abd Fatah Al Sharif, 21, was lying on the ground already wounded by a gunshot when Sgt. Elor Azaria pulled the trigger on his rifle and fatally shot him in the head. A human rights activist recorded the attack on a cell phone and the video led to the charges against the 20-year-old officer.​ He could face 20 years in prison, unless a reprieve or appeal spares him,Haaretz reported.

TRT World'sGreg Carlstrom has more details.

Clashes between Azaria's supporters, members of the Israeli right-wing, and police broke out outside the court in Tel Aviv as the verdict came down from the three judge panel.

The case has divided Israel, with many citizens, right-wing politicians and some celebrities rallying behind Azaria, saying he is being made a scapegoat and should be let off lightly. His actions, they say, were justified by the barrage of Palestinian violence and the general atmosphere of alarm in Hebron, a city where hundreds of Israeli settlers, under heavy army protection, live among some 200,000 Palestinians.