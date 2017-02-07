WORLD
Private school programme helps migrant students in South Africa
Sacred Heart, a private school, also offers refugee teachers a chance to play their part in educating the migrants.
Most of the migrant students enrolled at Sacred Heart are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eritrea. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

A three-hour tuition class offered by a private school in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for the education of migrant students from various countries in Africa.

A total of 175 migrant students fill up classes in the after hours at Sacred Heart after its regular students are done with their day at the school.

Most of these students are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eritrea.

The school is not only helping students but also the refugee teachers who are making the best of their skills by imparting education under the "Three2Six" programme.

Recommended

"Thanks to this programme we can give our best being refugees, because they are our children. I feel proud to help these children," said Gilbert Kongolo Kabalese, a refugee teacher.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more on this.

SOURCE:TRT World
