WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN launches $2bn aid appeal for Yemen
Millions of people across Yemen are in dire need of immediate humanitarian aid as the civil war between government loyalists and Houthi rebels continues to cripple the country.
UN launches $2bn aid appeal for Yemen
At least 2 million children in Yemen are malnourished, half a million of whom are under the age of 5. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

The UN has announced plans to launch a $2.1 billion international appeal this year to help some 12 million people in Yemen who are suffering from a disastrous humanitarian crisis arising from the country's two-year civil war.

Around 10,000 people have been killed in the war, 2,000 of whom are children, according to the UN's latest figures. Some 10.3 million Yemenis are also said to be in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

"Two years of war have devastated Yemen and millions of children, women and men desperately need our help," the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Without international support, they may face the threat of famine in the course of 2017 and I urge donors to sustain and increase their support to our collective response," he said.

The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi began in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition mounted a military campaign against the rebels in March 2015 as insurgents closed in on Hadi's place of refuge in the southern city of Aden and forced him to seek exile in Riyadh.

Loyalists have since driven rebels out of five southern provinces, including Aden, but the war has ruined Yemen's economy and caused mass food shortages.

Recommended

Gulf Arab countries say the Houthis are a proxy for their arch-rival Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

Last year, a number of humanitarian hubs were established in the cities of Aden, Al Hudaydah, Ibb, Sana'a, and Sa'ada to assist some 5.6 million people with direct humanitarian aid with the cooperation of 120 UN agencies and non-governmental organisations.

But millions across Yemen are still in dire need.

A report published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) states that nearly 3.3 million people, including 2.1 million children, are "acutely malnourished." Around 500,000 of those children are under 5 years old, Reuters reported.

The report further adds that 2 million people remain "internally displaced" in the country.

"We remain committed to the principle that our plans must be grounded both in evidence and actual capacity, and I ask donors today to help Yemen in its moment of great need," the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance