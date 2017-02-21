A military court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday sentenced Israeli Sergeant Elor Azaria, who shot and killed a severely wounded Palestinian man last year, to 18 months in jail. The prosecution had asked for three to five years.

Azaria was convicted of manslaughter in one of the more divisive trials in Israel's history. On March 24, 2016, he shot dead Abdul Fattah al-Sharif, who lay injured in the street after he stabbed an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

The sentencing is a "green light" for the military's "crimes," the Palestinian government responded on Tuesday.

"The Palestinian government views this light ruling against the murderer soldier as a green light to the occupation army to continue its crimes," spokesman Tarek Rishmawi said shortly after the Israeli military court issued the sentence.

However, even a shorter than expected jail term triggered disappointment from protesters who had gathered outside the Tel Aviv court and had hoped to see the soldier walk free. Azaria's defenders said he shot the assailant in self-defense, and hard-line politicians have said he should be either cleared or released with a light penalty.

His detractors, including senior military commanders, have said his actions violated military procedures.

TRT World'sGregg Carlstrom has more details from Tel Aviv.

Azaria's case split public opinion in Israel, but according to one poll, the majority including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported a presidential pardon.