BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Demand for meat substitutes rises
Meat alternatives are in high demand to meet the rising food and meat demands of the world's population.
Demand for meat substitutes rises
In these black bean burgers, some non-meat ingredients mixed into 85 percent lean ground beef enhance the flavour while reducing the amount of meat (and fat) in each burger. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Entrepreneurs are searching for meat substitutes to meet the growing demand of meat in the wake of the exploding world population.

While meat production has tripled over the last 40 years, environmental concerns about raising livestock and limited capacity to provide meat for larger population attract people to invest more on meat alternatives, such as whole-food plant-based substitutes or cellular agriculture.

According to the UN, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. Some say there is no way the meat demand can be met given the exponential growth forecast in the world's population and, as such, meat substitutes are the future.

Recommended

"Our burgers that is made from wheat, oats, chickpea and apple, sage, fennel contain more protein than a beef burger's one," said Barry Honeycombe, the owner of More Than Meat.

TRT World'sDana Lewis reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme