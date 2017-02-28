SpaceX plans to launch two paying passengers on a tourist trip around the moon next year, the company said on Monday.

It said it will use a spaceship under development for NASA astronauts and a heavy-lift rocket yet to be flown.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told reporters his company was tentatively aiming for late 2018 to launch the first privately-funded tourist flight beyond the orbit of the International Space Station.

Musk declined to identify the customers or say how much they would pay to fly on the week-long mission, except to say that it is "nobody from Hollywood."

Market for space tourism