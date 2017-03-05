Anti-India protests erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir following a fierce gun battle in which two rebels and an Indian policeman were killed, officials said on Sunday.

Government forces, acting on a tip, encircled a civilian home in the southern Tral area overnight, said police chief SP Vaid. He said fighting erupted after rebels hurled grenades and fired automatic rifles to break the security cordon.

Two rebels and a policeman working with the counterinsurgency unit were killed, he said. At least three other government soldiers, including an army officer, were wounded.

No rebel group immediately issued any statement.

TRT World spoke to Srinagar-based journalist Parvaiz Bukhari, who explains how increasing sympathy for rebels is complicating security operations.

Supporting rebels

As the fighting raged, clashes erupted between government forces and local protesters, who tried to march to the site of the fighting in solidarity with the rebels.