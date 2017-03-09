What is Al Aqsa, and why does it matter?

Jerusalem is home to one of the world's most sacred religious sites. Jews refer to the site as "the Temple Mount," or "Beit Hamikdash." Muslims call it "the Noble Sanctuary," or "Haram al Sharif."

Why is it sacred for Jews?

The Temple Mount is the most sacred site in Judaism. Jews believe that two biblical temples were once located there.

The first temple was destroyed by Babylonians in 587 BC, while the second one was burned by Romans in 70 CE.

The site is now home to the Western Wall, which Muslims call the Buraq Wall. Jews consider the wall an extension of the Temple Mount.

They believe the inner sanctuary of the temple houses the Ark of The Covenant, the chest that conserves the stone tablets on which the Ten Commandments were written.

Why is it sacred for Muslims?

The site is the third-most sacred place in Islam after Masjid al Haram in Mecca and Masjid an Nabawi in Medina.

The compound houses the Dome of the Rock which was built in 691 CE during the Umayyad Caliphate.

The building encloses the Foundation Stone, a rock from which Muslims believe the Prophet ascended to heaven.

In the Jewish tradition, it is that rock on which prophet Abraham had prepared to sacrifice his son Isaac.

Why is Al Aqsa a source of political conflict?

In order to answer this question, we need to go back in time.

Since Arabs conquered Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187, Muslims have controlled access to the Aqsa compound. But Israel seized the area from Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967.

The then Israeli defence minister Moshe Dayan and Muslim leaders agreed that the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an Islamic religious trust, would continue to administer the Haram al Sharif.

They also agreed that Jews would be allowed to enter the site as tourists — but could not pray there.

The idea of Jewish prayer on the site is anathema among many religious Jews.

Under Halacha, Jewish law, they must not enter the area because of the sanctity of the Temple. Jews walking through the site would be at grave risk of inadvertently treading on the ground of the Holy of Holies in error, the scripture says.

That is why religious Jews pray at the Western Wall, a remnant of the Second Temple's outer courtyard.

Although Jews are not allowed to pray on the site itself, Israel's strict control over the area is the main source of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The entire area is still administered by the Waqf today, but all of its gates are controlled by Israeli police.