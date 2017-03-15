WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian war: Six years of bloodshed
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 is the sixth anniversary of the day on which the suppression of pro-democracy protests in Syria triggered what has become a brutal civil war that has devastated much of the country.
Syrian war: Six years of bloodshed
The remains of the Al Omari Mosque, site of the first protests, in the southern city of Daraa, Syria, March 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

What became the war in Syria entered its seventh year on Wednesday. The trail of death, destruction and displacement has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and created the world's worst refugee crises since WWII.

On March 15 2011, protests erupted in the southern city of Daraa when security forces detained a group of young boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti on walls.

The unexpected ferocity of the wider crackdown on pro-democracy protests by the regime of Bashar al Assad pushed Syria into what has become a civil and sectarian war.

Mostly peaceful protests became an armed struggle in which regime opposition forces have been fighting to end the four-decade rule of the Assad dynasty, YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been extending their territory, and Daesh has been fighting to create what it calls a "caliphate" that straddles northern Syria and northern Iraq.

Recommended

Assad remains in power and Daesh remains undefeated, even as regional and international peace efforts continue in the Kazakhstan capital Astana, and under a UN banner in Geneva.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reviews the past six years and some of the atrocities of the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu