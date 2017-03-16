CULTURE
Digital magazine "Vogue Arabia" launches first print edition
It started off as an online magazine in November. This month it's 22nd international edition's 35,000 copies were distributed in Beirut, Cairo and cities across the Gulf and North Africa.
The magazine does not just carry content for style-driven people but also promises to have more for those with tastes in art and culture. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Vogue Arabia, an international fashion magazine, made a giant leap this month as it launched its first print edition for a fashion-conscious audience in the Middle East and Africa.

It started off as a digital magazine as a result of a joint venture between Conde Nast and Jordanian media company Nervora in November.

The magazine does not just carry content for style-driven people but also promises to have more for those with tastes in art and culture.

Its 22nd international edition's 35,000 copies have been distributed in Beirut, Cairo and cities across the Gulf and North Africa.

TRT World's Laura Bain reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
