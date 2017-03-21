"Are you Muslim?"

"Yes," I replied.

"Do you read the Quran?"

"I can read it, but I have not read it recently, why?"

"ISIS follows the teachings of Islam and Sharia. Do not read the terrorist Jihad stuff in Quran."

As a Muslim female passenger, I have to be careful with this Uber driver. As an expert in modern Arabic poetry and politics, I understand the connection he made between words in the Quran and actions by ISIS.

As a great majority of the people we interact with on a daily basis, this Uber driver associated Islam with terrorism. He followed his question about my religion with another one about the Quran, and then he instructed me not to follow the teachings of the Quran because it contains some terrorist "stuff". This is alarming because had I said that I read the Quran, the driver would probably have called me a terrorist. Given the scenario of this conversation, the consequences of such an accusation are dangerous, to say the least.

As the world awaits the latest developments from Iraq regarding ISIS being surrounded and trapped inside western Mosul, one has to wonder how this organisation has been able to successfully use propaganda to recruit followers and seize power in Syria and Iraq over such a short period of time.

It seems ISIS leaders realised how influential poetry is in Arab and Muslim cultures, and it exploits it as one of its ideological weapons to legitimise itself.

ISIS leaders understand the power not only the verses in the Quran have on Muslims in general, but also the impact poetry or nasheed (poetry put into music) has on its recruits. The insidious danger of this powerful poetry goes mostly unnoticed as very few have caught on to the potential terrors embedded within it.

Scholars and investigators of ISIS focus on the group's use and misuse of the Quran to spread its ideology and legitimise its so-called Caliphate. However, poetry too plays a vital role in this regard. ISIS understands that poetry is a lively source which can serve its goals and provide a well of inexhaustible material.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, is a terrorist militant group well known for its public beheadings, burnings and stonings, among other horrific acts of violence against civilians, journalist, aid workers, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. It is estimated that ISIS has 20,000 to 25,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, but its supporters are hard to determine as they are spread all over the world.

In 2014, ISIS published The Blaze of Truth, a book of 107 poems by the Poetess of the Islamic State, Ahlam al-Nasr.

She writes: "Our innocent children have been killed and our free women were horrified/their only crime was being Muslim/they have no savior/ where are the heroes of Islam?/ kill them and burn them and do not worry about the consequences/ follow your almighty sword, and you will make the best news..."

These verses aim to incite Muslims to kill and burn the enemies of Islam in the name of defending Islam and protecting Muslims. The call for terror is intensified by telling Muslims that Muslim children and women are being killed because of their religion.