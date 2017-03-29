Why has it taken so long?

Britons voted by 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU in a referendum back in June 2016, but the UK government couldn't cut the cord from the 28-member European bloc until it had the approval of its parliament.

In between, there was the matter of Prime Minister David Cameron's stepping down from his post and Theresa May taking over.

Parliament approved the Brexit bill on March 13, which paved the way for May to trigger Article 50 and begin formal proceedings Wednesday to leave the EU.

What is Article 50?

Also known as the "withdrawal clause," Article 50 was introduced in the EU's Lisbon Treaty signed in 2007, and brought into force in 2009.

"A member state which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention," it reads.

May triggered Article 50 on Wednesday, formally informing the European Council of its wish to leave the bloc after 44 years.

"This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," she told a noisy session of parliament in an address that was frequently interrupted by heckling from opposition lawmakers.

But the "divorce" proceedings will not be simple.

So Britain hasn't really left the EU yet?