Ankara and Mogadishu have long been friends. And a new military training camp might strengthen ties – or cause others to sit up and take notice.

In the upcoming months, Turkey will open its largest overseas military training camp – in Somalia.

"It is not a military base like the one Turkey has in Qatar," Turkey's ambassador to Somalia, Olgan Bekar, told TRT World, as he sought to correct media reports that claimed Turkey is constructing a military base in Mogadishu.

"It's a military training camp." But does the distinction matter?

What is the purpose of the camp?

The training camp, whose construction began in March 2015, occupies 400 hectares in Mogadishu, the nation's capital. It houses three military schools, dormitories and depots.

It will have the capacity to train more than 1,500 troops at any one time, by 200 military officers.

The 200 Turkish soldiers will be sent to the camp as trainers and to provide the compound with security.

Turkey already has military attaches in Somalia serving on the diplomatic staff of its embassy, Bekar said.

But these attaches differ from the military officers that Turkey will send Somalia for the camp, he added.

Why set up the camp?

The camp is aimed at training Somali soldiers in the fight against Al Shabab, a militant group that ruled most of south-central Somalia until 2011, when African Union troops drove them out of Mogadishu.

The armed group still wants to topple the government.

Its militants carry out gun and bomb attacks to drive out peacekeeping forces made up of soldiers from Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda, Ethiopia and other African countries.

But some of those peacekeepers have also committed abuses against Somalis, staining international involvement in the conflict. To date, Turkey's reputation in Somalia is intact, but military engagement carries its own risks.

Does Turkey have a colonialist approach?

"Turkey has no colonialist policy in Somalia," said Bekar.

Training Somali soldiers is Turkey's first goal – but Turkish authorities have a bigger mission at hand.

"Ankara aims to help Somalia rebuild its public institutions that have been ruined since 1991. Turkey will train Somali soldiers here so that the Somali army can recuperate," Bekar said.

How long has Turkey been active in Somalia?