Britain has formally triggered the process of leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May announced in the British parliament on Wednesday.

Tim Barrow, Britain's ambassador to the EU, personally delivered the letter signed by May at European Council (EC) President Donald Tusk's office in Brussels. May signed the letter in Downing Street on Tuesday.

The notification letter, handed over to Tusk's office in the presence of journalists, triggers a two-year countdown to Brexit under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

"The Article 50 process is now under way and in accordance with the wishes of the British people, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union," May told parliament as she announced the separation from the bloc.

Just days after the EU's60th birthday, Britain becomes the first country ever to seek a divorce, striking a blow at the heart of the union forged from the ashes of World War II.

Now is the time for us to come together and be united across this house (of parliament) and across this country to ensure that we work for the best possible deal for the United Kingdom and the best possible future for us all — Theresa May

Here's what May told the British parliament in her address.