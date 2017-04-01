WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cyclone Debbie leaves tens of thousands stranded
Six large rivers have hit major flood levels and are still rising in several areas. Floodwaters continue to wreak havoc in the country's east coast.
Cyclone Debbie leaves tens of thousands stranded
Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to try and flee on their own (Pictured) or climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

Two people died and tens of thousands were stranded in Australia on Saturday as floodwaters wreaked havoc in the country's east coast as a result of heavy rains following Tuesday's powerful cyclone.

The floods cut roads, destroyed bridges and left more than 100,000 homes without power.

Six large rivers had hit major flood levels and were still rising in several areas, said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue. But, fast-moving water and high winds hindered emergency crews from reaching several areas.

Police said they recovered the bodies of two women from floodwaters late on Friday, the first reported deaths since Cyclone Debbie hit on Tuesday.

Recommended

One was found on a swamped property, and the other was retrieved by police divers from a car that had been swept off a flooded bridge.

Authorities fear more people may have died overnight as floodwaters continued to rise.

TRT World 's Laura Bain reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq