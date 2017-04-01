Two people died and tens of thousands were stranded in Australia on Saturday as floodwaters wreaked havoc in the country's east coast as a result of heavy rains following Tuesday's powerful cyclone.

The floods cut roads, destroyed bridges and left more than 100,000 homes without power.

Six large rivers had hit major flood levels and were still rising in several areas, said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue. But, fast-moving water and high winds hindered emergency crews from reaching several areas.

Police said they recovered the bodies of two women from floodwaters late on Friday, the first reported deaths since Cyclone Debbie hit on Tuesday.