The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria early Friday in retaliation for Tuesday's chemical weapons attack in Idlib, which killed over 70 civilians, US officials said.

Regional allies including Turkey welcomed the intervention as a positive move.

Fifty-nine US Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted Shayrat air base in retaliation for the attack that American officials believe Syrian regime aircraft carried out using a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

Syria denies that it uses chemical weapons. Regime backer Russia on Friday said it wants an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the missile strikes, which the Russian foreign ministry described as "thoughtless."

"This is not the first time the United States has resorted to such a thoughtless step, which merely exacerbates existing problems and threatens global security," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The cruise missile strikes were the first direct American assault on the Syrian regime and US President Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president.

"It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said following the military strike.

"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council."

The missiles were fired from two US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean and hit the air base at approximately 3:45 am (Syrian local time) on Friday (0045GMT), the Pentagon said on Friday.

Aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defence systems, and radars were targeted, it said.

Syrian regime media said that four children among nine civilians were killed in the strike.

The assault was a reversal for Trump, who warned when campaigning for the presidency against the US getting pulled into the Syrian war, now in its seventh year.

But Trump appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a "disgrace to humanity" that crossed "a lot of lines.

US Navy Captain Jeff Davis said that Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike "using the established deconfliction line."

"US military planners took precautions to minimise risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield."