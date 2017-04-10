A by-election was held on Sunday after parliamentarian Tariq Hameed Karra resigned in the wake of flaring tensions following the killing of separatist leader Burhan Wani last year.The Budgam area in Indian-administered Kashmir, previously known for its brisk polling, witnessed an unusual boycott with voter turnout less than seven percent.

There has been widespread unrest and armed encounters between rebels and government forces since July, when a popular rebel leader was killed by Indian security forces.

Thousands of people marched towards polling booths and hurled stones at the Indian security forces. Police initially used tear gas and later used live ammunition to disperse the stone-throwing crowds. Security forces killed eight civilians and wounded more than 200.

Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu said only 6.5 percent of voters cast their ballot on Sunday. This was 26 percent less than the 2014 elections and the lowest in the past three decades. "Violent protests happened at many places in Budgam. Protesters damaged and snatched EVMs [electronic voting machines] at some places," he said.

Government officials were also injured in the clashes.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti before the vote said any attempts to disrupt polling would not be tolerated. "Whosoever tries to take law in their hands, whoever they might be, strict actions will be taken against them," she said.