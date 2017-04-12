WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boko Haram Timeline: From social welfare to international terrorism
It's been three years since the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northern Nigeria. Boko Haram continues to be at the forefront of a nine year-long insurgency, creating one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world.
Boko Haram Timeline: From social welfare to international terrorism
Three years ago the Chibok girl kindapping in northern Nigeria led to an international outcry against the Daesh-affiliated terrorist group Boko Haram / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

At its founding in 2002, the Boko Haram sect initially sought to preach Islam and help educate the impoverished youth of north-east Nigeria.

But far from these roots of helping the impoverished, the internationally recognised terrorist group is severely affecting millions of people in Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The conflict has led to more than 20,000 deaths and displaced 2.4 million people and there no end in sight after almost a decade of bloodletting, vengeance and militancy.

Here's a brief timeline of key moments in the history of the Boko Haram crisis:

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed