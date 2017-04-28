The US state of Arkansas on Thursday night killed a convicted murderer, bringing to a conclusion, for now, of a dramatic spree of executions before a crucial death penalty drug expires at the end of April.

Of the original eight scheduled to die in Arkansas' first execution since 2005, only Ledell Lee, Marcel Williams, Jack Jones and Kenneth Williams made it to the execution chamber. The other four, Don Davis, Bruce Ward, Stacey Johnson and Jason McGehee, were spared by court orders on the basis of mental incapacity or, in McGehee's case, for further review of evidence.

Initial reports suggest that the execution of the final man, Kenneth Williams, was extremely painful.

The death penalty sets the United States apart from other major, developed countries in the G7. Not only does it still maintain a federal death penalty, but 31 states still have the law on the books. Some maintain it but haven't used it in years.

Will the US ever abolish the death penalty? It's impossible to tell, but there are signs that time may be running out for the institution. Public support for the policy has fallen as DNA evidence exonerates prisoners and racial disparities in sentencing raise questions about its fairness. For a brief period in the 1970s, there was a nationwide moratorium on the practise, imposed by the Supreme Court.

The executions in Arkansas, unprecedented in scale and speed, threw a harsh light on the practise of capital punishment in the United States. It attracted both the ire of activists and brought about a lawsuit from a drug company that supplied Arkansas with one of the lethal injection chemicals used in the execution. The company, McKesson, claims that Arkansas bought the drugs under false pretenses, and did not say they would be part of executions.

More than the prisoners themselves, or their crimes, the drugs themselves were the centrepiece of debate in Arkansas. One of them, called Midazolam, is unable to properly sedate prisoners before the lethal drugs take hold, experts say. States across the US have struggled to find drug suppliers for lethal injections.

Deborah Denno, a professor and death penalty expert at Fordham University law school, said that the inability for states to find drugs has thrown capital punishment in the US into a tailspin.

"These things are very unpredictable. Every few months something unpredictable happens, and this is one of those things in Arkansas. Nobody would have guessed that this would have come about. These kinds of unforeseeable things seem to be taking place more quickly than they ever have before and that's because of this drug shortage problem. We've seen things we've never seen before."

In order to perform executions without lethal injection, some states have considered bringing back the firing squad. Legal objections to lethal injections often revolve around whether they are permissible under the 8th Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Denno told TRT World that public opinion, and the number of jury recommendations for the death penalty, have dropped off in recent years.