Veteran Swiss climber slips to death ahead of Everest feat
Ueli Steck, 40, died after falling to the foot of Mount Nuptse, a smaller peak ahead of a bid to climb Everest through the less-climbed West Ridge route, expedition organisers and officials say.
Earlier Steck said he'd judge the attempt a success regardless of whether he reached the top - as long as he returned alive. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2017

An experienced Swiss climber died on Sunday after he fell in the Everest region of Nepal during preparations to climb the world's highest mountain, the first to perish in the current climbing season, officials said.

Ueli Steck, 40, died after falling to the foot of Mount Nuptse, a smaller peak in the area, said Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summits Treks company that organised Steck's expedition.

Steck was in the area acclimatising ahead of a bid to climb Everest through the less-climbed West Ridge route and traverse to Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak - at 8,516 metres in May.

Kamal PrasadParajuli, an official with Nepal's Department of Tourism said that Steck, who climbed Everest in 2012 without using an oxygen cylinder, "slipped and fell 1,000 metres" in the Western Cwm along the normal route to Everest.

In a video recorded in early April and posted on YouTube, Steck said he would judge the attempt a success regardless of whether he reached the top - as long as he returned alive.

Known for speed climbing

Steck - also known as the "Swiss machine" for his rapid pace and record solo ascents in the Alps - was reportedly climbing alone when he lost his footing.

Last year, Steck and a German climber discovered the bodies of two famed American climbers, Alex Lowe and David Bridges, who were swept away in 1999 by an avalanche during their attempt to scale the world's 14th highest peak, Shishapangma.

Hundreds of climbers gather at Everest base camp during the March-May climbing season as they prepare to climb the 8,850 metre Everest Summit.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
