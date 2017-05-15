Thousands of Palestinians marched in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to commemorate Nakba Day on Monday.

Nakba, or "day of catastrophe", is officially marked each year on May 15 to commemorate the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

On Monday, Chief Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, demanded an apology from Israel for the expulsion of thousands of Palestinians from their land.

"Our nation marking 69 years of the Nakba, our national catastrophe, is symbolised in our exile and the systematic denial of our rights," said Erekat in a statement.

Erekat also called on Britain to apologise for the Balfour declaration, which in 1917 pledged a Jewish homeland in then-British controlled Palestine.