WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters block Serbian authorities' attempt to demolish mosque
Belgrade's Mufti says the mosque did not have building permit. Neither did the local church, which was not demolished.
Protesters block Serbian authorities' attempt to demolish mosque
Five hundred families of Muslim faith are living in Zemun Polje. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Serbian police officers gathered to oversee the demolition of a mosque under construction in ZemunPolje, a suburb in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, AlJazeeraBalkans reported.

However a standoff ensued when the demolition attempt was blocked by a large number of protesters who gathered to protect the new building.

Belgrade authorities were scheduled to demolish the religious building at 8 am. The media had also been blocked by authorities from reporting on the demolition.

Due to the large number of protesters, the police cordon withdrew at 9.30 and the demolition was postponed indefinitely.

Belgrade Mufti Mustafa ef. Jusufspahic told AlJazeera that the reason for the demolition was the lack of a building permit for the mosque in the village.

Recommended

He said that there was a backlog of building permits where permits for scores of other buildings had not been issued, including the local church.

There has been a history of demolishing mosques by pan-ethnic Serbian groups, some of them ancient buildings. Sixteen mosques were destroyed in the city of BanjaLuka during the Bosnian War between 1992 and 1995.

Former Yugoslavia Serb leader from BanjaLukaRadoslavBrdjanin was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for his part in organising the destruction of Muslim property including mosques.

The destruction of the prominent Ferhat Pasha mosque in Banja Luka was cited as an example of ethnic cleansing and genocide on the part of RepublikaSrpska authorities during the Bosnian War.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54