Philippines says its ready to hold talks with the Maute group
Duterte says he is willing to hold dialogue with the Maute militant group, which has been fighting the Philippine military for three days in Marawi City on Mindanao island.
May 27, 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said an ongoing siege by militants in Marawi City demonstrated that Daesh had a presence in the Philippines and told rebels there was still a chance for peace.

On Tuesday the group seized large parts of Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city in the country's south.

Since then thousands of civilians have fled, and almost 50 rebels and soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

The group is relatively unknown internationally, but here's what we do know:

