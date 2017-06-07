WORLD
4 MIN READ
France says Notre Dame attack an "isolated act"
The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old Algerian PhD student. This is the latest in a string of attacks that has prompted Macron to form new umbrella counterterrorism task force will all the country's intelligence agencies.
France says Notre Dame attack an "isolated act"
French police at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

The attack on a French police officer outside Paris' famed Notre Dame Cathedral by a hammer-wielding man on Tuesday was an "isolated act," government spokesperson Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday. However, the country has created a new umbrella counterterrorism task force with all intelligence agencies.

Speaking to France's commercial radio network RTL on Tuesday, Castaner shared the results of the initial investigation and said that the attacker did not show "any sign of radicalisation."

The suspected assailant wielding a hammer attacked a police officer guarding Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, crying "This is for Syria!" before being shot and wounded by other officers.

Dozens of armed police sealed off the area and put the Gothic cathedral into lockdown with nearly 1,000 tourists and worshippers inside.

Former US ambassador to the UN Nancy Soderberg was among the people who were trapped inside the cathedral.

Identity of assailant

Documents found on the attacker identified him as a 40-year-old Algerian who was a doctoral student in information science at a university in the east of France, according to a source close to the investigation.

The suspect claimed to be a "soldier of the caliphate" of Daesh after the attack, the source said.

Castaner said the attacker was not known by the police before the incident, adding that it "is very difficult to anticipate" attacks when they were staged by people who were not on the police radar.

New counterterrorism measures

Recommended

France launched a new counterterrorism task force on Wednesday comprised of all intelligence services that will coordinate responses to attacks.

Newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron, portrayed by rivals as weak on security during the presidential campaign, last month instructed the task force be created to bring together France's multiple security agencies inside the Elysee presidential palace.

The performance of France's intelligence services has come under close scrutiny since the November 2015 attacks on Paris, when militant gunmen and suicide bombers struck entertainment venues across the capital, killing 130 people.

Macron on Wednesday appointed Pierre de Bousquet de Florian to head the new intelligence task force known as the National Centre for Counter Terrorism. It will be under the direct authority of the president.

Florian once headed France's DST regional intelligence service that was disbanded under former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The new task force will include some 20 people representing the various security services and be operational 24 hours, seven days a week.

"This has been created to ensure that the intelligence services truly cooperate," said a French presidency official.

France has remained under the state of emergency which was imposed after the November 2015 attacks. Macron's new centrist government recently announced plans to extend the emergency measures in November, drawing some criticism from rights groups.

More than 230 people have been killed in a wave of attacks in France either claimed by or inspired by Daesh over the past two-and-a-half years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54