POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Penguins seize control from Predators in Stanley Cup Final series
The Pittsburgh Penguins now hold a 3-2 advantage over the Nashville Predators in the best-of-seven series.
Penguins seize control from Predators in Stanley Cup Final series
The Penguins have the chance to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins thrashed Nashville Predators 6-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday in a dominant Game Five victory that wrestled back control of the Stanley Cup Final series.

After two straight losses in Nashville, Pittsburgh blazed three goals past Predators' goaltender Pekka Rinne during the first period and another three in the second past replacement Juuse Saros.

Six different Penguins found the net as the home team seized a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series, which shifts back to Nashville on Sunday.

The Penguins have the chance to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.

Sidney Crosby had three assists while Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin got on the scoreboard in the opening period.

"I think we're just moving our feet," Crosby told reporters.

"When you're moving your feet and you're creating turnovers, you're quick to pucks – there's opportunities there.

Recommended

"I think just like everybody. We did a good job of that and got rewarded for it."

The home side added three more in the second where Phil Kessel notched his first goal of the Finals, with Conor Sheary and Ron Hainsey adding to the Penguins' tally.

"I got lucky and got one," Kessel said. "You just keep shooting and hopefully one goes in. Whenever you are able to put a lot of points on the board it's a good night."

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray recovered from his tough time in Nashville to make 24 stops.

Rinne was lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots, while his replacement Saros surrendered three on 15 shots.

"You move forward here, you learn from it and we'll be a lot better in our home rink," said Predators forward James Neal.

"We have to be. We'll be fine."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla