WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey wants Qatar row to be resolved by end of Ramadan
President Erdogan urges Bahrain's visiting Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa to help resolve the dispute between Qatar and other Gulf states before the end of the Muslim holy month.
Turkey wants Qatar row to be resolved by end of Ramadan
Bahrain's visiting Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa (L) says there should be guarantees that Qatar will not continue its current actions. / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Bahrain's Foreign Minister that the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states should be resolved by the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

In a joint news conference with Bahrain's visiting Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the dispute, as Qatar faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.

Al Khalifa said he had told Erdogan about the actions of Qatar which led to the dispute, and added that there should be a guarantee that Qatar will not continue its current actions.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey's military base in Qatar, to which Erdogan approved legislation on deploying Turkish troops, was aimed at contributing to the security of the entire Gulf region and was not aimed at a specific Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia and several states in the Middle East and Africa cut diplomatic ties with Qatar since June 5, accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism".

Qatar has called the charge "baseless" and vowed not to compromise on its foreign policy.

Tensions have been high in the region after Qatar's neighbours imposed economic blockade on the tiny Gulf nation besides blacklisting some of its individuals and NGOs.

Erdogan has vowed to keep supporting Qatar and rejected accusations that it supports terrorism.

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt has more.

Recommended

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain ban Al Jazeera

Saudi Arabia has banned hotels and tourist facilities in the country from airing Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera in a bizarre move as part of widespread restrictions on the neighbouring country.

Those failing to comply with the orders of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage will be punished.

Their facilities will be shut down and they will be face fines up to $26,000, according to a statement released on Twitter by the Commission on Friday.

A special circular released to the public, also on Twitter, read as follows:

The Commission hereby reiterates that all of the Al Jazeera Network's channels must be removed from all hotel rooms and touristic facilities and furnished residential units, totally and entirely, including the TV lists kept within. Any facility acting in violation of the aforesaid Circular will be held liable and be penalized with a fine amounting up to SR100,000 or the cancelation of its license; or both the penalties. - Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage

Qatar's neighbours have also criticised Al Jazeera's "hostile" coverage of events in the region.

Founded in 1996 as part of Qatar's efforts to turn its economic power into political influence, Al Jazeera won millions of viewers across the Arab world by offering uncensored debate rarely seen on other local broadcasters in the region.

Tourism outlets in Bahrain have also been directed to shun airing Al Jazeera, according to state-run Bahrain News Agency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54