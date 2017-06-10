President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Bahrain's Foreign Minister that the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states should be resolved by the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

In a joint news conference with Bahrain's visiting Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the dispute, as Qatar faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.

Al Khalifa said he had told Erdogan about the actions of Qatar which led to the dispute, and added that there should be a guarantee that Qatar will not continue its current actions.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey's military base in Qatar, to which Erdogan approved legislation on deploying Turkish troops, was aimed at contributing to the security of the entire Gulf region and was not aimed at a specific Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia and several states in the Middle East and Africa cut diplomatic ties with Qatar since June 5, accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism".

Qatar has called the charge "baseless" and vowed not to compromise on its foreign policy.

Tensions have been high in the region after Qatar's neighbours imposed economic blockade on the tiny Gulf nation besides blacklisting some of its individuals and NGOs.

Erdogan has vowed to keep supporting Qatar and rejected accusations that it supports terrorism.

