Spain's Rafael Nadal clinched a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, crushing Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final.

Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Today's win also earned the Spaniard a 15th Grand Slam crown.

His collection of Slams now stands just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set for a third time.

He also lost just 35 games in total and only six in the final, his most comprehensive victory since allowing Roger Federer four games in the 2008 final.

It was the 22nd Slam finale for Nadal; just the fourth for Wawrinka, the oldest man in the championship match in 44 years.

Sunday was also the first time since 1969 that the Roland Garros final had featured two men over 30.

Despite having spent more than five hours on court getting to the final, 2015 champion Wawrinka had the first break point in the third game.

The 32-year-old couldn't take it and it proved to be the only break point he earned all afternoon.

From there, it was all downhill for Wawrinka.

Having beaten world number one Andy Murray with a majestic display of power in the semi-final, third seed Wawrinka arrived full of confidence.