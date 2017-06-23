What does Massoud Barzani want?

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that it would hold an independence referendum on September 25.

This isn't the first time that the prospect of independence has been raised by the KRG President Massoud Barzani. In 2014, he announced plans to hold an election. But these were put on hold after Daesh captured the city of Mosul in June 2014.

"I was born for the independence of Kurdistan," he told Foreign Policy. "I want to die in the shadow of the flag of an independent Kurdistan."

Erbil and Baghdad, the respective political capitals of the KRG and Iraq, had agreed that the defeat of Daesh was a priority.

​What is the KRG?

The KRG is an autonomous region that spans a predominantly-Kurdish area in Northern Iraq. It was established in 1992, but Iraq recognised it in 2005.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the KRG is defined as the authority that governs over the provinces of Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.

However, it has de facto control over Kirkuk Province and some parts of Diyala and Nineveh. These areas also contain towns that are predominantly comprised of ethnic Kurds.

Will independence work?

​Barzani has said that "there is no going back. We are now really busy with making logistical preparations."

This time however, his move has been described as a decision taken in haste, or one directed against Iraq's central government.

"I personally think that he uses this as a way to hide deep-rooted problems" and as a trump card against Baghdad, Goktug Sonmez, a researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), told TRT World.

What's at stake?

The nation is struggling with an internal political crisis. Relations between the parties that make up the KRG have come under increasing strain over the presidency of Barzani, whose mandate actually expired in August 2015.

Jalal Talabani's political party Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Nawshirwan Mustafa's Movement for Change (Gorran) have said that the existing parliament needs to reopen before the referendum is carried out.

"Internally, the problem is with the divide between Barzani's Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the other political parties," Sonmez said. A referendum might be possible, but he also added that it's neither realistic nor sustainable.

Since 2015, debates have continued as to whether Barzani's term should be extended further, with supporters citing the fight against Daesh and the need for stability as urgent priorities.

Gorran has demanded a reduction in the president's powers as a condition for extending Barzani's term. But the KDP has rejected that outright.

The crisis has exacerbated old divisions within the KRG. The autonomous region used to have two separate administrations, one based in Erbil and the other in Sulaymaniyah.

If KDP accepts the demand to reopen the parliament, "this would then require settling the presidential crisis which would mean KDP bending over for PUK and Gorran's demands which it has refrained from for several years now," said Sonmez.

But he added that it's not necessary because "it's quite risky for any political party not to support Barzani's decision considering its potential loss of electorate, prestige and trust in the future."

What will happen to areas under disputed control?

According to the Iraqi constitution, the KRG governs a territory that corresponds to approximately 10 percent of Iraq's total area. But in practice, it also controls another seven percent.

These de facto KRG territories include geopolitically strategic cities such as Kirkuk and parts of the Mosul countryside.

Mosul is a major Iraqi city. Its population consists of a mix of several ethnic groups with the majority of Sunni Arabs and Kurds.