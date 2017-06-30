WORLD
Breaking the silence on the Israeli occupation
The NGO Breaking the Silence collects and publishes testimonies from current and former Israeli soldiers of abuses they allegedly carried out during their service in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Much of Israel's right, including many government ministers, accuse Breaking the Silence of treason and have sought to curtail its work. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2017

Israel's 50-year military rule in the Palestinian territories, has led to questions being asked about the conduct of some Israeli soldiers.

Former and current members of an Israeli army unit in Hebron formed an organisation called Breaking the Silence 13 years ago. Since then, some 1,200 former soldiers have testified before the group about army methods used against Palestinians.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd speaks to two former Israeli soldiers on their motivation to give evidence against their own army after serving on the West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
