Dozens of people gathered on Monday at the site of a devastating suicide bombing that killed over 320 people in central Baghdad to mark its first anniversary.

An explosives-laden refrigerator truck was detonated in Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Claimed by Daesh, it was the deadliest suicide attack to hit the country.

Much of the damage has been repaired, but a massive banner bearing images of the victims still hangs at the site.

The psychological pain inflicted by the fear and loss are far from healed.

"When I come here, I feel a severe [pain] in my heart," said Laith Fadhel al-Hussein, a 42-year-old who lost four cousins and a nephew in the attack.