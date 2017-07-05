WORLD
3 MIN READ
Talks on Syria de-escalation zones to be continued in Iran
Russia's lead negotiator Alexander Lavrentiev says Turkey, Russia and Iran failed to establish the "de-escalation zones" in war-torn Syria. The trio plan to take up the issue in a meeting in Iran next month.
Talks on Syria de-escalation zones to be continued in Iran
Moscow, Tehran and Ankara agreed in May to establish four &quot;de-escalation&quot; zones but are yet to decide on borders and how to police these zones. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Russia, Turkey and Iran failed hammer out details over de-escalation zones, including setting the boundaries and policing the four safe zones in war-torn Syria, Moscow's chief negotiator said.

Russian delegation head Alexander Lavrentiev said that after the end of the latest two-day negotiations in Kazakhstan's capital Astana that documents outlining how the four zones should work "need finalising" despite being "essentially agreed" between the three key power-brokers.

Moscow and Tehran, which back Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, and rebel supporter Ankara agreed in May to establish four "de-escalation" zones in a potential breakthrough after years of fighting that has claimed more than 320,000 lives and displaced over 10 million people.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports details of talks.

While fighting dropped off in the weeks after the deal, it has ratcheted up in some areas since, and the international players have yet to finalise the boundaries of the zones or determine who will police them.

"We have not yet managed directly to establish the de-escalation zones," Lavrentiev said, insisting however that "de-facto" safe areas already existed on the ground.

Recommended

He added that there had been no definitive agreement over the contentious issue of "which specific forces" would police the zones.

Regime leader blames Ankara

A working meeting of representatives from Russia, Iran and Ankara is set to take place in Tehran at the start of August to help thrash out the remaining disagreements, Russian news agencies cited a joint statement as saying.

Syrian regime's lead negotiator Bashar al Ja'afari, however, blamed Turkey for blocking the agreement saying because of Ankara's position the talks have achieved "very modest" results.

Earlier Russia said that it may deploy its military to police the borders of planned de-escalation zones in Syria within two to three weeks after finalising an agreement with Turkey and Iran - which didn't materialise on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54