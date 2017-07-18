US-led coalition air strikes in Raqqa province have killed at least 10 civilians, including two children according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The US provides air cover to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is a leading component.

Turkey considers the YPG as Syria's branch of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the EU, the US and Turkey.

The group has made advances in western Raqqa and in two other neighbourhoods in a special ground operation to recapture the province.

But, it has come at a huge cost – the death of civilians.

Coalition fighter jets have been attacking Raqqa since March. In June, the special ground operation began.