The US Senate Republicans failed to overturn the healthcare law known as Obamacare early on Friday, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that effectively ended the Republican Party's seven-year quest to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Republican senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voted against the plan.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor after the vote.