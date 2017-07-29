Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has chosen his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, who was the chief minister of the Punjab province, to replace him as the country's chief executive.

Federal Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be appointed as the interim prime minister until Shahbaz resigns from his regional post and contests a National Assembly seat to become eligible to take over.

"I support Shahbaz Sharif after me but he will take time to contest elections so for the time being I nominate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi," Nawaz Sharif said in a televised speech to his party. He also said he was glad that he had not been disqualified over being found guilty of corruption charges.

​Shahbaz Sharif, 65, was serving as the chief minister of Punjab province, that is home to more than half of Pakistan's 190 million people, for the third time.

Nawaz Sharif's resignation on Friday has plunged the nation into political turmoil after several years of relative stability. Sharif stepped down after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court over undeclared assets.

The court has also ordered a criminal investigation into Nawaz Sharif, 67, and his family.