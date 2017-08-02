Turkey has replaced its land, naval and air force commanders, a presidential spokesperson announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Former Gendarmerie Commander General Yasar Guler has been appointed as the new land forces chief and Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal has been named the navy chief, said Ibrahim Kalin.

Also, General Hasan Kucukakyuz has been appointed as the Turkish air force chief, he added.

The decision came during a top military meeting chaired by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara.

Two of these commanders were among Turkish military officers taken hostage by the putschists during the July 15 failed coup which the government blames on Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).