Heavy rains have brought some of the worst floods in years to Thailand's rural northeast where 23 people have died over the past month, officials said on Thursday.

Flash floods have disrupted air travel, inundated rail tracks and swallowed farmland across the rice-farming region of Isaan, affecting more than one million Thais.

Twenty-three people have died since July 5, the disaster department said in a daily update. All were swept away by floodwaters and drowned, an official said.

Junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha flew to the hardest-hit province of Sakon Nakhon on Wednesday to inspect a reservoir that had cracked under the downpour, triggering flash floods.