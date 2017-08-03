When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that protecting the integrity of the al Aqsa mosque was a matter of faith for all the Muslims, he subtly conveyed a concern about two issues: the unity of Muslim world, and the future of the Palestine struggle for freedom.

None among the Arabs – the other parties to the Israel-Palestine conflict – demonstrated such urgent concern. Turkey, indeed, has inherited—and sought—a greater role in the region.

For Israel, placing metal detectors at al Aqsa had little—or nothing—to do with the security. It was, rather, a conscious effort to send a message to the world that in Palestine everything is regulated by Israel. Since the Oslo accords, Israeli has literally regulated everything in Palestine and meddled with the internal affairs of most Middle Eastern countries.

Again, during the al Aqsa stand off, but in a different manner, Israel sought conformity from world about the misadventure of placing metal detectors at al Aqsa. And in its own way Israel was successful.

Other than a few conspicuous political condemnations on such a brazen violation of human rights, no country really took a clear stand. Among the countries which have some weight on a global level, Turkey stood out in open support of Palestine and in defence of a larger issue that seemed to be cleary directed against a faith.

Over the past decade, Turkey has been acting as a ‘neutral arbiter' and has been performing mediating roles between the regional countries.

In 2010, helped broker a nuclear deal between Turkey, Iran and Brazil that in effort to try and prevent further sanctions from being placed on Iran. In August 2011, Erdogan visited Somalia to highlight humanitarian issues and support the country's recovery.

In the wake of the Arab Uprisings, Erdogan visited Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and other Middle Eastern countries to promote democracy.

In August 2012, Turkey sent a delegation to Myanmar as a token of concern towards the persecuted Muslim minority; none of the supposedly powerful Muslim countries like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Malaysia did anything concrete in support of the Rohingya.