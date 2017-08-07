WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several killed in growing violence in Congo
DRC security forces kill at least 14 members of separatist group Bundu dia Kongo as protests against the government of President Joseph Kabila continue.
Several killed in growing violence in Congo
Congolese police detain protesters demanding that President Joseph Kabila leave power by the end of the year, Kinshasa, July 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

Congolese security forces killed at least 14 members of separatist group Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) on Monday during clashes in the capital Kinshasa and southwestern city of Matadi, police said.

The clashes followed an attack by BDK members on Kinshasa's main prison and demonstrations by other members against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila in Kinshasa, Matadi and the southwestern city of Boma, witnesses and security sources said.

A series of large-scale prison breaks across the DRC in the past few months has aggravated widespread insecurity since Kabila refused to step down from power after his mandate expired in December.

BDK leader and self-styled Ne Muanda Nsemi escaped from prison in May and had called on his supporters to rise up this Monday against Kabila, whom Nsemi accuses of being Rwandan – a common slur by the president's opponents.

Police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu said in a statement that 12 BDK assailants in Kinshasa, armed with calibre-12 rifles and bladed weapons, were killed by "stray bullets" fired by security forces to disperse them.

Two others were killed in the southwestern town of Matadi, where three police officers were also injured, he added.

Recommended

One security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two army officers had also been killed in Kinshasa.

Violence has raged across much of Congo this year, killing hundreds and displacing millions and UN officials are concerned that violence is spreading out of control in Congo with Kabila's complicity.

Critics have said he may use the insecurity as an excuse to delay elections that he pledged to hold this year.

A UN report last week found 251 killings took place in three months this year in the diamond-rich central Kasai region in violence that has involved child soldiers and witchcraft.

The number of people displaced in the DRC has more than doubled to 3.7 million since August 2016, the UN said in May.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54