World number one Andy Murray will not compete in the Cincinnati Masters next week due to an ongoing hip injury, he said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery," Murray said in a statement, adding he hopes to play at the US Open in New York later this month.

"I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year. I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

Murray's decision has hampered his hopes of winning a second US Open title as he has yet to play in any hard-court tournaments in the lead up to the final major of the year.