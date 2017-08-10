New Zealand is generally viewed as a progressive and open-minded country. What does the way Turei has been treated by media pundits — compared to how current PM Bill English was treated over "creative accounting," for instance — show about the reality to such perceptions?

GG: I think it really highlights that we've come a little far away from what we believe, and [what] I still believe, are Kiwi values. Things like equality and fairness, which are values I have benefited from. My family came here as refugees, and we didn't have anything. We were supported back in 1990; the policies were changed to slash social welfare support in the early 1990s, after that, and that's what Metiria suffered under. Our culture has changed a bit [since the shift towards neoliberal economic policy by both main parties] and that's highlighted by the way that Bill English and his much bigger take of public money was treated, compared to how Metiria was treated. We need to go back to our good old Kiwi values, I think.

The New Zealand media was remarkably forgiving of former prime minister John Key, despite his faux pas and allegations of sexual harassment, for instance. Do you think there are double standards for different politicians?

GG: Yeah, for sure. And I think to some extent Metiria was taking responsibility in this way and also saying that the system needs to be changed to help so many people that are actually suffering meant that she got attacked in a way that … politicians kind of laugh off the things that they've done — whether it's the allegations of sexual harassment that John Key faced, whether it's Bill English and his tak[ing] of [taxpayer money that] he wasn't entitled to in housing allowance. Both Bill English and John Key, of course, also registered at electorates that they weren't living at, which is something Metiria has also been accused of, and really viciously attacked for. I think part of that was she was taking responsibility for it but also saying that the system is, to some extent, to blame — rightly to blame, and it needs to be changed. So she was attacked.

Turei has said she doesn't regret coming forward about her past, saying it has opened up debate about welfare in New Zealand. What do you think about social injustices and inequalities in New Zealand, and how a better balance may be struck? In the longer term, do you think she has helped to change the broader debate?

GG: Yeah, I think it was very frustrating for New Zealanders who are actually suffering the effects of nine years of policies that have slashed public spending, that have sold off our state houses, that have caused the homelessness that we're facing, when politicians stand up and say that we're living with "a rockstar economy."

People are really suffering and this [incident] actually spoke to that — for the first time they could hear someone admit that actually things aren't all OK here. That conversation is so essential.

And she hasn't apologised because the point was that people, good, honest people, shouldn't be put in a place where they have to make these kind of choices. Nobody wants to make a choice between feeding their child, having a home or lying to authorities.

You are from an ethnic minority and running for your first stint in parliament. Does this whole episode make you wonder about how you might one day be treated by the media?

GG: I've been treated well, relatively, by the media, but online the attacks that I get range from anything between being a woman, being a youngish woman, being a migrant or a refugee, being a Middle Easterner, being Muslim — even though no one has asked me if I am! So I've already faced all of that. It has been difficult at times, but actually i think it hardens your resolve to stand up and keep doing it, because otherwise everybody else is being silenced too.