A few months ago animals were rescued from an Aleppo zoo in Syria and transported through Turkey. Now they're settling into a new home in Jordan.

The effort, led by a joint team of the Turkish environment ministry and international animal charity Four Paws, saw five lions, two tigers, two bears, two dogs and two hyenas being saved from the war zone.

Four Paws' International Director of Project Development Amir Khalil says that the animals are in good condition overall but face some health issues due to bad nutrition.