POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Animals saved from Aleppo zoo arrive in Jordan
Like many who make it out of the Syria's war zone alive, the journey of a number of animals rescued from a zoo was not an easy one.
Animals saved from Aleppo zoo arrive in Jordan
In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, a tiger rescued from an amusement park near the war-torn city of Aleppo, Syria, sits in its cage to receive medical treatment from health care members of the Four Paws organisation, in Bursa, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

A few months ago animals were rescued from an Aleppo zoo in Syria and transported through Turkey. Now they're settling into a new home in Jordan.

The effort, led by a joint team of the Turkish environment ministry and international animal charity Four Paws, saw five lions, two tigers, two bears, two dogs and two hyenas being saved from the war zone.

Four Paws' International Director of Project Development Amir Khalil says that the animals are in good condition overall but face some health issues due to bad nutrition.

Recommended

TRT World'sSara Firth has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin