Established in 2001, Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is marking its 16th anniversary on Monday. It entered the political arena in 2002.

The AK Party won its first election in 2002, but its founding leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was barred from politics after reading out a poem which was described as “provocative” by a Turkish court. In 2003, Erdogan's ban on participating in politics was lifted. He was chosen as an MP and became the party's leader

The AK Party is commonly known as a “party of firsts”, as it has notched up many political firsts in its history.

Here are five things to know about the AK Party:

1- Never lost elections

Former president Abdullah Gul led the party in Erdogan’s absence.

Since then, the party has won 12 successive elections, including referendums, general and local elections.

2- Governing system changed

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, announced that the country would be governed as parliamentary system in 1923.

In 2007, the public voted directly to chose the president for the first time in the country’s political history.

The AK Party also lifted restrictions on wearing headscarves in public institutions, fulfilling one of the party's main campaign pledges.

In a referendum held in April 2017, Turkey voted in favour of the AK Party's proposal to change its system from a parliamentary to a presidential one.

3- Peace overtures to the PKK

In the past three decades, Turkey has lived through a deadly armed campaign conducted by the PKK. The group is designated as a terror organisation by the EU, US, NATO as well as Ankara.

Thousands of people have been killed in clashes between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists, who regularly attack southeastern parts of the country.