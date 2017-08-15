Germany’s struggling airline Air Berlin on Tuesday said it had filed for insolvency proceedings after its main shareholder Etihad Airways said it “would not provide any further financial support”.

In a statement, the airline said that the German government was providing a bridging loan to keep flights going.

German rival Lufthansa said in a separate announcement it was in talks with Air Berlin to take over parts of the group.

Air Berlin has booked losses amounting to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over the last two years, and has been relying on cash infusions from Etihad for survival.

The carrier had recently applied to the German states of Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia for a public guarantee.

“The board of directors of Air Berlin PLC has, after close evaluation, determined that Air Berlin PLC has no longer a positive continuation prognosis,” the airline said, adding that it had filed for insolvency with the court of Berlin-Charlottenburg.