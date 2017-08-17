Work on the $26.6 billion expansion of the Grand Mosque in Mecca is set to resume next month, some two years after it was brought to an abrupt halt by a crane collapse that claimed the lives of 107 people.

The expansion by the Saudi Binladin Group will continue after the annual hajj pilgrimage ends at the beginning of September, and it will pay outstanding salaries owed to staff involved in the project beginning August 20, according to a notice that the company sent to banks.

Banking and construction industry sources confirmed the plan. Saudi Binladin, one of the country's top construction conglomerates, and the Ministry of Finance were not immediately available to comment.

Development of the Grand Mosque and its surrounding area to accommodate more worshipers was halted after the fatal construction accident in September 2015, and then remained on hold as government finances were squeezed by low oil prices.

The government is now enjoying a moderate recovery in oil income, and it is keen to resume work on big religious tourism and infrastructure schemes as part of a drive to diversify the economy beyond oil exports.