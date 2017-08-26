WORLD
2 MIN READ
US helicopter crashes off southern coast of Yemen
A Black Hawk helicopter crashed off the coast of Yemen, killing one service member. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
US helicopter crashes off southern coast of Yemen
US army soldiers get ready to land from a Black Hawk helicopter on June 17, 2017 (File photo). / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

A US Black Hawk helicopter crashed off the coast of Yemen on Friday and a search was underway for one US service member, the US military said.

US Central Command said in a statement that five other service members aboard the aircraft had been rescued after the crash, which took place about 32 kilometres off the southern coast of Yemen at 1600 GMT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"When the incident took place the helicopter was not very high above the water," CENTCOM spokesman Colonel John Thomas said.

The United States has been carrying out air strikes against al Qaeda in Yemen, with at least 80 launched since the end of February.

Recommended

A small number of ground raids using US Special Operations forces have also taken place, including one in January which resulted in the death of a US Navy Seal.

There have been a number of aviation mishaps involving US military aircraft in the past few months.

The US Coast Guard recently said that it had suspended its search off Hawaii for five Army aviators missing since their Black Hawk helicopter crashed earlier this month.

In April, a Black Hawk US Army helicopter crashed on a Maryland golf course, killing one crew member and seriously injuring two others.

Last month, a military transport plane crash killing 16 service members including elite special operations forces in northern Mississippi. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54