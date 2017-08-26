At least 12 security forces and 77 insurgents have been killed as Rohingya and security forces clash in ongoing fighting at border posts in northern Rakhine State, Myanmar's authorities said Friday. It was the highest declared single day toll since sporadic fighting broke out last year.

Friday's clashes were concentrated around Rathedaung township, where there has been a heavy build up of Myanmar troops in recent weeks, with reports filtering out of killings by shadowy groups, army-blockaded villages and a renewed exodus of refugees heading towards neighbouring Bangladesh.

At least one fresh attack had taken place on Saturday, according to a Myanmar security source.

Some 30 police posts came under attack in the early hours of Friday by an estimated 150 insurgents, some carrying guns and using homemade explosives, Myanmar's military said.

"The military and police members are fighting back together against extremist Bengali terrorists," Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement.

The term "Bengali" is used to imply that Myanmar's Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The attacks began hours after a commission led by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan recommended the government improve economic development and social justice in Rakhine state to resolve violence between Buddhists and the Rohingya Muslims.

The office of the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said that the attacks were intended to coincide with the report.

About 1,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing escalating violence in Myanmar had been halted at the border with Bangladesh, Bangladeshi security officials said on Saturday.

UN condemns the attack

The United Nations condemned the attacks and called on all sides in the crisis in the northern state of Rakhine to refrain from violence.

UN resident coordinator in Myanmar, Renata Lok-Dessallien, issued a statement urging "all parties to refrain from violence, protect civilians and restore order."

"We are deeply concerned about the security situation in Rakhine state," she added.

Annan's recommendations followed a one-year investigation of the Rohingya situation and advised the government on long-term solutions for the violence-riven, ethnically and religiously divided state.

Commissioned by Myanmar's own government, it urged the scrapping of restrictions of movement and citizenship imposed on the roughly one million-strong Rohingya community in Rakhine.

Annan said he was "gravely concerned" by the latest outbreak of fighting.

"The alleged scale and gravity of these attacks mark a worrying escalation of violence," he said.

New insurgency