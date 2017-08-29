Myanmar government on Tuesday blamed international aid groups for helping fighters in the Rakhine state and expelled them from the region.

Violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims has been described as the worst in five years. Thousands have fled the country to neighbouring Bangladesh.

"We have found out that insurgents using NGO aid materials to make weapons," said Myanmar's Home Affair Minister General Kyaw Swe, during a press conference held in Yangon.

One aid worker spoke to TRT World, whose name we cannot reveal because of security reasons, said people left behind now are facing more violence than ever before.

The Human Rights Watch, US based rights group, wanted the Myanmar government to grant access to independent monitors in order to assess allegations of human rights violations.