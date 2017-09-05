Campaigning for a independence referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region officially kicked off on Tuesday.

The non-binding referendum that has been rejected by Iraq as well as numerous other countries is slated for September 25.

In the referendum, residents of the Kurdistan Region, as it is formally called, will vote on whether or not to declare independence from the central Iraqi government in Baghdad.

The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Kurdish Regional Government President Masoud Barzani, is the referendum’s main backer.

A group of KDP supporters took to the streets of the region’s capital Erbil in the early hours of the day to mark the occasion.

Turkey, Iran along with the United States, Russia and the European Union oppose the planned referendum and do not support a break up of Iraq.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie explains why.

Wrong step

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month said the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government’s move to carry out a referendum on whether to declare formal independence from Iraq would be a wrong step.

"Stepping on northern Iraq's independence is a threat to Iraq's territorial integrity and it is wrong. We wish this step would have been taken through consultation. We have always been in favor of Iraq's territorial integrity."

Baghdad also rejected the planned poll, saying it could adversely affect the ongoing fight against Daesh, which despite a string of recent defeats still maintains presence in Iraq.