At least 80 people were arrested in Togo's seaside capital, Lome, after two days of anti-government protests, as several areas remained blocked off on Friday after security forces clashed with opposition supporters.

"A certain number of protesters were detained over the course of last night, about 80," Civil Service Minister Gilbert Bawara told AFP by telephone.

"They committed or were preparing to commit violent acts, vandalise shops," he added.

Eric Dupuy, the spokesman for Togo's main opposition party, the National Alliance for Change (ANC), said "at least 100 people are still in custody."

Protesters took to the streets in huge numbers on Wednesday and Thursday calling for political reform, in the biggest protest against President Faure Gnassingbe in years.

Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after the death of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 40 years.

The opposition wants to limit a president to a maximum of two, five-year terms and the introduction of two-round voting.

Shops were shut on main roads and in working-class districts of Lome and there was a heavy police presence in the coastal city, AFP journalists said.

In the Be area, where there were clashes with police throughout the night, barricades of rocks and burning tyres were visible.

"We want him to leave. We'll stay here until he goes. We're tired," said one of them, referring to the president.

Residents in some parts of the city said they were afraid to leave their homes. One man in his 40s refused to be filmed or give his name, fearing reprisals from the authorities.

Columns of smoke from tear gas fired by the security forces could be seen in the sky in several areas.

Telephone networks remained sporadic on Friday, with the internet still cut off in some parts of the country.

Muzzle criticism

The heads of a dozen opposition parties met outside the home of the leader of the Panafrican National Party, Tikpi Atchadam, and accused the government of intimidating him.

Atchadam has been credited with bringing together opposition parties and has campaigned alongside the ANC's veteran leader Jean-Pierre Fabre.

Amnesty International in a statement condemned the government response as "a clear violation of the freedom of peaceful assembly."